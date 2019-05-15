Shaker Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (ETW)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 291.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,768 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write comprises approximately 1.6% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the first quarter valued at about $104,000.

NYSE ETW traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. 1,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,616. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

