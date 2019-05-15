SG Blocks (SGBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.

SG Blocks stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. SG Blocks has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $5.90.

SG Blocks, Inc, through SG Building Blocks, Inc (SG Building), provides code engineered cargo shipping containers. SG Building modifies and delivers containers. SG Building enables developers, architects, builders and owners to achieve greener construction. In addition to providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for construction use, SG Building is engaged in structural steel framing systems.

