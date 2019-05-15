Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Ready Capital Corp (RC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,387. The firm has a market cap of $470.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.78. Ready Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 31.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

