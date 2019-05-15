Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,200 Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 335.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAG. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $208,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,807. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joie A. Gregor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,745.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $28.38. 15,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,054. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

