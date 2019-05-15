Sandy Spring Bank Raises Holdings in iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (IBMH)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMH) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMH opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.0247 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

