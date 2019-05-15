Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Holdings in CSX Co. (CSX)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,404,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,069,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,161,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,438,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,186 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,929,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $967,382,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 11,871.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,486,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390,771 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,194,000 after purchasing an additional 646,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

In other CSX news, VP Angela C. Williams sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $756,578.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,997.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Holdings in CSX Co. (CSX)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/sandy-spring-bank-cuts-holdings-in-csx-co-csx.html.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.