Safehold (SAFE) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.68

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.68 and last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Safehold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $507.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.30.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.23 per share, for a total transaction of $149,492.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 151,187 shares of company stock worth $3,355,478 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Safehold by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 489,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 58,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 58,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Safehold by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 418,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Safehold by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

