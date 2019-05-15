Roan Resources (ROAN) Stock Price Down 19.1% After Earnings Miss

Roan Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ROAN)’s share price dropped 19.1% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 1,719,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 352% from the average daily volume of 380,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.68 million.

Get Roan Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roan Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Roan Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In other Roan Resources news, insider Tony Maranto purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAN. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roan Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Marble Ridge Capital LP bought a new stake in Roan Resources during the fourth quarter worth $19,738,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roan Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,993,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Roan Resources during the fourth quarter worth $993,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Roan Resources during the fourth quarter worth $199,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Roan Resources (ROAN) Stock Price Down 19.1% After Earnings Miss” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/roan-resources-roan-stock-price-down-19-1-after-earnings-miss.html.

Roan Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROAN)

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Read More: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Roan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.