Roan Resources (ROAN) Stock Price Down 19.1% After Earnings Miss

Roan Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ROAN)’s share price dropped 19.1% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 1,719,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 352% from the average daily volume of 380,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.
The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.68 million.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roan Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Roan Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAN. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roan Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Marble Ridge Capital LP bought a new stake in Roan Resources during the fourth quarter worth $19,738,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roan Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,993,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Roan Resources during the fourth quarter worth $993,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Roan Resources during the fourth quarter worth $199,000.
Roan Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROAN)
Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.
