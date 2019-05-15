Republic Protocol (REN) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Republic Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Republic Protocol has a total market cap of $13.12 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Republic Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $10.39, $18.94 and $20.33.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $713.31 or 0.08644348 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037026 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 245.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011684 BTC.

Republic Protocol Profile

REN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 632,504,823 coins. Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Republic Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/republicprotocol . The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Republic Protocol’s official website is republicprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Republic Protocol

Republic Protocol can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Republic Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Republic Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Republic Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

