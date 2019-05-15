Reed’s (REED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Reed’s updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Reed’s stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 165,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,138. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

In other Reed’s news, insider Christopher J. Reed sold 75,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $222,260.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,965,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Reed sold 17,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $45,238.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,965,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,228,477.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,095 shares of company stock worth $467,749 over the last three months.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Reed’s from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday, February 15th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Reed’s in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Reed’s in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.06.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

