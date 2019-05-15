QuarkChain (QKC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.34 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $32.15 and $5.60. QuarkChain has a market cap of $25.34 million and approximately $11.02 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.30 or 0.08263185 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00032923 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000722 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010740 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,135,966,685 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $10.39, $33.94, $5.60, $13.77, $18.94, $24.68, $7.50, $51.55, $20.33, $24.43 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.