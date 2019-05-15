ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS) Shares Up 5%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.05 and last traded at $33.83. 11,247,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 5,358,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 200.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter worth $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

