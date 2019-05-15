Progressive (PGR) Trading Up 5.2%

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.78 and last traded at $77.50. Approximately 5,239,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,171,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Progressive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Progressive from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $64.00 target price on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

In other Progressive news, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,287,701.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $134,610.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,399.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,450 shares of company stock valued at $9,599,837. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Progressive by 4,886.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,709,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,515,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,597,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,688,000 after buying an additional 2,508,171 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,610,000 after buying an additional 1,629,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Progressive by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,163,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $732,683,000 after buying an additional 1,478,779 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, Property, and Other Indemnity.

