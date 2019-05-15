Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 765 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 61,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 34,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 10.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,343 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $411,969.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,898,217.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 2,441 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $433,936.57. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,740.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,919 shares of company stock worth $11,695,852. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $173.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $183.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.58.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

