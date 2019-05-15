Precision Drilling (PDS) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) traded down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11. 800,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,227,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $619.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 31,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

