Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

NYSEAMERICAN PLM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. 279,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,692. Polymet Mining has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

Get Polymet Mining alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Polymet Mining (PLM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/polymet-mining-plm-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.