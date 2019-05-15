PetIQ (PETQ) Shares Down 7.6%

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) shares traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.72. 547,096 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 443,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Get PetIQ alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $827.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.04.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $148.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PetIQ Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PetIQ news, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $512,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $3,524,800. Corporate insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PetIQ by 10.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PetIQ by 35.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 368,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 97,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PetIQ by 13.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PetIQ by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in PetIQ by 20.0% in the first quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/petiq-petq-shares-down-7-6.html.

PetIQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.