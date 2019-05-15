Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,465 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,818,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,363 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in MasTec by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,257,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,002,000 after buying an additional 437,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MasTec by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,661,000 after buying an additional 401,654 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in MasTec by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 505,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,498,000 after buying an additional 364,512 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $516,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,504.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of MasTec to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

MasTec stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,733. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 21.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

