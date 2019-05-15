Patrizia Immobilien (P1Z) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) received a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €19.62 ($22.81) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €24.55 ($28.55) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrizia Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.21 ($25.82).

Patrizia Immobilien has a twelve month low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a twelve month high of €24.34 ($28.30).

