Own Market Capitalization Hits $16.31 Million (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Own has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Own has a market capitalization of $16.31 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Own token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00333332 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012061 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.38 or 0.00899322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00160154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005098 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Own Token Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,998,485 tokens. Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official website is weown.com

Own Token Trading

Own can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

