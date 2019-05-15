Origin Bancorp Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (OBNK)

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Origin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Origin Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Origin Bancorp worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

