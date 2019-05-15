Obalon Therapeutics Inc (OBLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) to report $1.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Obalon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 million. Obalon Therapeutics reported sales of $1.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 million to $11.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.16 million, with estimates ranging from $10.58 million to $14.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Obalon Therapeutics.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.59% and a negative net margin of 147.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OBLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.75 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Obalon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.04.

NASDAQ OBLN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.47. 2,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $11.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -1.49. Obalon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Obalon Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Obalon Therapeutics by 43.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Obalon Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 444,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 28.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

