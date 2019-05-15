Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $299,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,617,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,615,123,000 after purchasing an additional 317,172 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,161,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,794,164,000 after buying an additional 309,895 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12,441.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,042,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,962,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,820,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,426,000 after buying an additional 1,907,471 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,849,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,423,000 after buying an additional 274,579 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. UBS Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup set a $161.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.59.

ITW stock opened at $148.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.75 and a 1 year high of $158.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.74% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 43,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $6,349,737.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,486,237.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $2,199,296.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,142 shares of company stock valued at $15,992,093. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

