Nuran Wireless (NUR) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of Nuran Wireless Inc (CNSX:NUR) rose 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06. Approximately 854,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,109,657% from the average daily volume of 77 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

About Nuran Wireless (CNSX:NUR)

NuRAN Wireless Inc, through its subsidiary, Nutaq Innovation Inc, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of digital electronic circuits and wireless telecommunication products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides various specialized systems for indoor coverage, rural connectivity in emerging markets, connectivity to offshore platforms and ships, private mobile networks, or custom solutions for specific markets, such as Internet of Thing, public safety, emergency, or crisis communications.

