Numis Co. PLC (NUM) Plans GBX 5.50 Dividend

Numis Co. PLC (LON:NUM) declared a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Numis stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Wednesday. Numis has a 12 month low of GBX 221.50 ($2.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 449 ($5.87). The firm has a market cap of $270.21 million and a PE ratio of 19.26.

Numis Company Profile

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of institutional stockbroking and corporate advisory services. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

