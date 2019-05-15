Northern Superior Resources (SUP) Stock Price Down 38.6%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP) shares dropped 38.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 211,499 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 910% from the average daily volume of 20,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a market cap of $6.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.64.

About Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP)

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company focuses on exploring its 100% owned properties, such as the Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,454 hectares located in west-central Québec; and the Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning that includes 202 mining claims covering an area of 442,669 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

