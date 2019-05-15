Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.25 Million Stake in Centene Corp (CNC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 106.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Centene by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Centene had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $18.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $598,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Centene to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

