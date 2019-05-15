NCS Multistage (NCSM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.03

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NCS Multistage from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price target on NCS Multistage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.65 million. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 101.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in NCS Multistage by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 70,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NCS Multistage by 712.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCS Multistage in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in NCS Multistage in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NCS Multistage by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “NCS Multistage (NCSM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.03” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/ncs-multistage-ncsm-hits-new-1-year-low-at-3-03.html.

About NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.