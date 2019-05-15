Nabors Industries (NBR) Shares Down 7.3%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares traded down 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.56. 10,434,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 11,775,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Societe Generale set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.
The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 54,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 336,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Nabors Industries by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 14,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.
