Nabors Industries (NBR) Shares Down 7.3%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares traded down 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.56. 10,434,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 11,775,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Societe Generale set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $809.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.35 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 54,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 336,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Nabors Industries by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 14,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/nabors-industries-nbr-shares-down-7-3.html.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.