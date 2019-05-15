MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $73.12

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.12 and last traded at $73.84, with a volume of 8194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.41.

MSM has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research set a $81.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.19.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 5,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $443,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 2,126 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $177,521.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 12,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

