ModulTrade (MTRC) Trading Up 14.3% This Week

ModulTrade (CURRENCY:MTRC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, ModulTrade has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. ModulTrade has a market cap of $145,471.00 and approximately $707.00 worth of ModulTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ModulTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ModulTrade Token Profile

ModulTrade launched on November 28th, 2017. ModulTrade’s total supply is 78,125,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,515,819 tokens. ModulTrade’s official website is modultrade.com . ModulTrade’s official Twitter account is @ModulTrade and its Facebook page is accessible here

ModulTrade Token Trading

ModulTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModulTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModulTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ModulTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

