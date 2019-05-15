Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $8.20 Million Position in Kellogg (K)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Kellogg by 5,672.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,568,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,541,399 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $5,784,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,977,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.70 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.98.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $53.14 and a 1 year high of $74.98. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.73%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

