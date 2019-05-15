Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 1,800 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,337,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 39,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 625,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,452,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Finally, Catamount Wealth Management increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 33,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 288,856 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $45,000,876.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,103.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 49,319 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $8,118,893.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 519,344 shares of company stock valued at $79,873,942. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.90.

Shares of LULU opened at $170.68 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $97.78 and a one year high of $179.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

