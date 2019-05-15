Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 426.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $2,520,936.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,254 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,930.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total transaction of $106,453.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,626.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 422,970 shares of company stock valued at $67,816,654. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $158.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.01, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.37. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.82.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

