Match Group (MTCH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Match Group is the world’s foremost provider of dating products and operates a portfolio of more than 45 brands. The company enjoys a first mover’s advantage in the online dating market. The company's increase in its average subscriber base, driven primarily by solid contribution from Tinder is a key catalyst. Growing international presence and robust adoption of Tinder Gold subscription offering remains noteworthy. Further, sturdy synergies from Meetic, Match and PlentyOfFish bode well for the company. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, higher investments in Tinder along with higher-than-expected data costs and professional fees might limit margin expansion.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTCH. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Match Group to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,638. Match Group has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Match Group had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 120.25%. The firm had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 59.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 863.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3,829.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

