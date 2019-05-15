Masco Corp (MAS) Stake Raised by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,729,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,319,000 after buying an additional 3,573,503 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $95,517,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Masco by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,293,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,065 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,749,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Masco by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,736,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Masco to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In other Masco news, insider Keith J. Allman sold 51,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $2,042,089.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,966,187.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 23,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $927,134.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 298,940 shares of company stock worth $11,890,269 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. Masco Corp has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Masco had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 675.68%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

