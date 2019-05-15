Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $7.89 Million Holdings in Viacom, Inc. (VIAB)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,996 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Viacom were worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viacom by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Viacom by 573.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 294,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 251,114 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank raised its position in shares of Viacom by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 212,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 140,990 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viacom by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,545,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAB stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 66,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.45. Viacom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $34.44.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Viacom from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

