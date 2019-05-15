Macy’s (M) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of flat from $24.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.97 billion.
NYSE:M opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $41.99.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Macy’s news, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,289.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joyce M. Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,647 shares in the company, valued at $331,622.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,921 shares of company stock worth $421,238 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.
