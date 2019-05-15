Lunyr (LUN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.58 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Lunyr has a total market cap of $5.96 million and $1.58 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for $2.60 or 0.00032409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, BiteBTC, Huobi and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00335414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00878516 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00153700 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004767 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, HitBTC, Upbit, Gate.io, Binance, Huobi, Liqui, BiteBTC, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

