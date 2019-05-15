Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Corp

Vision Capital Corp lessened its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 522,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Liberty Property Trust accounts for 19.6% of Vision Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vision Capital Corp’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $25,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $9,843,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,474,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,491,000 after purchasing an additional 478,128 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $7,957,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 17,341.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 261,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 259,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $293,323.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,321.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Michael T. Hagan sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $1,304,499.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 194,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPT stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.82. 2,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,611. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.77. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 57.53% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Liberty Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

