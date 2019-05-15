L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Position Reduced by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLL. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in L3 Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in L3 Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3 Technologies alerts:

In other L3 Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.69, for a total value of $1,529,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3 Technologies stock opened at $235.51 on Wednesday. L3 Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $158.76 and a 12-month high of $236.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.37. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies from $232.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of L3 Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Position Reduced by OLD National Bancorp IN” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/l3-technologies-inc-lll-position-reduced-by-old-national-bancorp-in.html.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL).

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.