Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 5,015 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth about $110,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth about $2,170,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 0.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1,790.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 196,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 186,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,600 shares of company stock worth $99,492. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PBI opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.46. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $9.71.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $868.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.04 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 99.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

