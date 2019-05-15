Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NS. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 10,525,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,890 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,708,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,750 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,339,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,905,000 after purchasing an additional 421,881 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,033,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,339,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,030,000 after purchasing an additional 43,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other NuStar Energy news, SVP Michael Truby sold 6,000 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William E. Greehey bought 68,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,931,968.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,344 shares of company stock valued at $409,753 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.76. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.91 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 27.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 358.21%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NS)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/kovack-advisors-inc-sells-1900-shares-of-nustar-energy-l-p-ns.html.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.