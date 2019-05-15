Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 825.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 797.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $196.21 on Wednesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $144.79 and a twelve month high of $218.00.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

