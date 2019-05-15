Kohl’s (KSS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kohl’s, which outpaced the industry in a year, has been riding on sturdy comps trend for six straight quarters. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2019, comps continued to gain from robust endeavors to boost store and online traffic. Notably, comps increased 1%, backed by a solid holiday season show, with Men's and Children’s businesses being strong. Results also benefited from sturdy digital sales, which surged at a double-digit rate. Additionally, Kohl’s inventory reduction efforts continued to boost gross margin in the quarter, which marked the company’s seventh and fifth consecutive top- and bottom-line beats, respectively. Encouragingly, the upbeat results along with effective merchandising and focus on driving traffic bode well for the company. However, the company anticipates SG&A expenses to rise 1-2% in fiscal 2019. Moreover, changing consumer preferences and stiff competition in the retail space are threats.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KSS. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kohl’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.37. 54,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,465. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in Kohl’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

