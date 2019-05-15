King P. Kirchner Purchases 10,000 Shares of Unit Co. (UNT) Stock

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Director King P. Kirchner purchased 10,000 shares of Unit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

UNT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. 6,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $613.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.67. Unit Co. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $29.06.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $189.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.16 million. Unit had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unit Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $22.00 price target on Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Unit during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unit by 1,732.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unit by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

