KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $328,000 Position in BB&T Co. (BBT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC raised its stake in BB&T by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in BB&T by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in BB&T during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in BB&T by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 120,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in BB&T by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BB&T news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $168,028.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,024.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $130,482.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,647 shares of company stock valued at $534,461 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 955,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. BB&T Co. has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $56.03.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. BB&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. BB&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of BB&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.46 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BB&T from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of BB&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.49.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

