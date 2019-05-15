Karp Capital Management Corp Has $4.21 Million Stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.85. 355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,977. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $48.46.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

