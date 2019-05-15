Justin Braitling Acquires 107,823 Shares of Australian Leaders Fund Limited (ALF) Stock

Australian Leaders Fund Limited (ASX:ALF) insider Justin Braitling purchased 107,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$94,668.59 ($67,140.85).

Justin Braitling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Justin Braitling purchased 267,360 shares of Australian Leaders Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$250,248.96 ($177,481.53).

On Friday, March 8th, Justin Braitling purchased 46,903 shares of Australian Leaders Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.93 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,619.79 ($30,936.02).

On Monday, March 11th, Justin Braitling purchased 3,500 shares of Australian Leaders Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,272.50 ($2,320.92).

On Monday, March 4th, Justin Braitling purchased 322,587 shares of Australian Leaders Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$301,941.43 ($214,142.86).

On Thursday, February 28th, Justin Braitling purchased 71,062 shares of Australian Leaders Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,442.97 ($47,122.67).

ASX:ALF opened at A$0.89 ($0.63) on Wednesday. Australian Leaders Fund Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$0.88 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.25 ($0.89). The firm has a market cap of $217.16 million and a PE ratio of -27.81.

Australian Leaders Fund Limited is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited. It invests into the public equity markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

