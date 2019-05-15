Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Citigroup

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup to $41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 74.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $49.77.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

